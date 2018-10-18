'Leaving Derry City was the best decision I've made': Josh Daniels

JOSH Daniels insists leaving his hometown club, Derry City and moving to Glenavon was the ‘best decision’ of his career.

The winger, who left Brandywell to sign for Gary Hamilton’s side in August 2017, has been in scintillating form for the Lurgan Blues this season.

He’s added goals to his game already this season, scoring twice in the opening 10 league games including a stunning strike against Crusaders where he ran from inside his own half, skipped past two defenders before firing into the top corner from 30 yards.

And he’s been instrumental in the Mourneview Park club’s impressive start, adding assists as they currently trail leaders, Linfield by two points with a game in hand.

While he has fond memories of playing with the Candy Stripes during a five year spell on Foyleside, he believes his career has benefited from regular football in the Irish League top flight.

“That was my club,” Daniels said on the BetMcLean Football Show this week. “I’ve been there since I was 16 and I was in and around the first team at 17.

“It just had to be done,” he said about his decision to leave Derry. “I had waited long enough. I was there five seasons and just lacking games. I think people were sort of thrown by my decision because I never actually spoke to anybody about it. It was building up for a long time and when I made it I think it was the best decision I think I could’ve made.”

Daniels was joined at Glenavon this season by his good friend and ex-Derry City teammate, Ben Doherty who has also excelled at the club. And the Galliagh man is loving his football under Hamilton who encourages him to play his own game.

“For me coming in, I played with Derry and was developed by Derry and it was all about possession, keeping the ball and nice football. Last year coming in it was different for me. I had to try and adapt.

"People were coming and saying the Irish League was more physical and you’re not going to fit in but I think it’s suited me more. I’m starting to become more direct especially under Gary.

Last year I wasn’t scoring enough and wasn’t creating enough. I understand that and that’s what I’m trying to add to my game now.”