Derry City's Nicky Low is looking forward to tomorrow night's EA Sports Cup tie against Shelbourne (KO 5pm).

The Scottish midfielder, who netted his second goal of the season at Bray Wanderers on Friday night, feels that defeat at the Carlisle Grounds will spur the Candy Stripes on tomorrow night.

Low also acknowledges that the Brandywell faithful will ensure they are at it right from the start.