Nicky Low to stay at Derry City

Midfielder Nicky Low has agreed to stay with Derry City for the remainder of the season.
The Scot's man, who was on-loan from Dundee until next month, has signed a new deal, which will keep him at the Brandywell until the end of the current campaign.

Low, who has netted three goals this season for the Candy Stripes, was a free agent after Dundee released him last month and there was mounting speculation he was bound for Bluefin Sport Championship big spenders Larne.

The news of the 26-year-old remaining with the Lone Moor Road side will be a relief to boss Kenny Shiels, who in recent weeks has seen a number of players depart the club.