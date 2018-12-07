Peter Cherrie ready for Derry City Number 1 spot

Derry City’ new No. 1, Peter Cherrie, knows he has ‘big boots’ to fill by taking over from Gerard Doherty.

But Cherrie, who signed a one year deal with the Candy Stripes, believes his winning mentality and experience can only help.

Yes, they are big boots to fill and it’s a challenge for me but I have to admit it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to. Peter Cherrie

“What drew me to Derry City was the manager and his management staff,” he insisted.

“I met him and backroom team and they just made me feel at home and that’s what you want, so it was an easy choice.

“Derry is a massive club in Ireland. They just didn’t hit the heights over the last few years but the aim this year is to get Derry back where they belong. Get Derry winning trophies, get them up that table and show people what we are about.

“It’s a fresh start for everybody. We are going to have a lot of new players coming in, so it’s going to be exciting.

“Gerard is a legend here and I got on well with him. I can only wish him all the best with whatever he’s doing. I’ll be speaking to him before the start of the season.

“Yes, they are big boots to fill and it’s a challenge for me but I have to admit it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to. Stepping over the white line as a home goalkeeper is going to be fantastic.”

The 35-year-old was part of Stephen Kenny’s 2014 Premier Division title winners and was also a part of Cork City’s squad last season, so he knows what it takes to win trophies.

“It’s all about high standards. I know what it takes to win leagues and I know what it takes to get to cup finals, so I motivate myself everyday by saying ‘That’s where I want to be’ and hopefully that echos through the rest of the team,” he added.

“I want the boys to say ‘This guy has got standards’ and ‘I want to taste that’ and experience cup finals or winning the league’. Hopefully that mentality can spread throughout the squad and guys realise we aren’t just here to make up the numbers, we are here to give this a right good go.”

After last season’s terrible campaign, Cherrie believes under Declan Devine’s stewardship, there will be a marked improvement.

“From what I’m getting from Declan, he is bringing a winning mentality to the club. He’s looking to bring players who are willing to work and not players who are just coming here to earn a few pound. He wants players who are willing to work and train hard.

“The players he has been talking to know the standards that Declan, Paddy (McCourt), Kevin (Deery) and Marty (McCann) are setting. We are up for the challenging but if not, I’m sure Declan will have a few words to say. As of now we are going to show the fans where this club needs to be.”

With pre-season training getting underway next month, the ex-Sligo Rovers net-minder can’t wait to get started.

“At my age I’m not looking forward to pre-season,” he joked. “Jokes aside, it will be good to get going and I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch.”