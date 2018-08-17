Pressure on Waterford - Kenny Shiels

DERRY CITY manager Kenny Shiels believes the pressure is mounting on Waterford ahead of tonight’s crunch clash at the Brandywell (KO 7.45pm).

Shiels claims that because the Munster men - who have lost their last three league games - invested heavily in their squad for this season, they will be desperate to hold onto third spot and with it, that coveted European place.

“The big two (Dundalk and Cork City) are up there every year and then you have another ‘league table’ and Waterford are top of that ‘league’,” stated Shiels.

“When you are bringing in players like Noel Hunt, for example, from full-time professional careers in England or Scotland, these guys have pushed the boat out and there’s a lot of pressure on them to get into Europe through that third position. They have dedicated their investment towards that.

“There is pressure on them to win the game and they are very much odds-on favourites to beat us but we’ll do everything we can to get the win though they are certainly one of the better teams in our league.”

Shiels is hoping his side’s cup form can carry on into tonight’s league clash.

The Candy Stripes, who have won their last two games, against Sligo Rovers in the EA Sports Cup and Blarney United in the FAI Cup, have the chance to close the gap on third placed United to just three points with victory.

“It would be great if we could keep that winning momentum going through the three different tournaments,” he added.

“At the end of the day, your primary interest is the league. Yes, everyone talks about the cups but the league is your ‘bread and butter’ and I feel that this game is vitally important for us.”