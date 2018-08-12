Record breaking Derry City

Blarney United 2-12 Derry City

AS ruthless performances go, this FAI Cup display by Derry City at O'Shea Park, was perfect.

Having seen Shamrock Rovers and Bray Wanderers suffer first round exits on Friday night, boss Kenny Shiels will have warned his players not to take junior side Blarney United lightly and they certainly did not.

The Candy Stripes produced a tremendous professional performance to secure their biggest ever win, with recent signing Ally Roy scoring four goals in the rout.

Having scored 12 goals, yes 12 goals, it sounds crazy to say that Derry should have scored more, but they really could have won by a bigger margin, as United keeper Cian Woods made a host of super saves and the unfortunate Aaron McEneff missed from the penalty spot.

Right from the off Derry were on it, scoring a host of goal of the season contenders during the tie, which saw them race into a 4-0 lead after just 20 minutes.

Striker Ronan Hale started the goalscoring on three minutes, before McEneff's 25 yard stunner flew into the net and on seven minutes Roy beat the offside trap before scoring his first of the day.

Roy netted his second on 20 minutes and ten minutes later McEneff added a fifth, soon after Roy completed his hat-trick in stunning fashion with a great long range left footed strike.

On 42 minutes McEneff had a golden chance to score his first senior hat-trick but he side footed wide from the penalty spot, after Kevin McHattie had been upended inside the box.

Moments later Derry did add a seventh as Ronan Hale volleyed home from close range after Darren Cole's cross had picked out the young striker.

At half-time the Brandywell men brought on Shane McNamee and Jamie McDonagh replacing Ronan Hale and Dean Shiels.

It didn't take too long for McNamee to make his mark, with big brother Barry watching on, he skipped past his marker to latch onto Roy's flick before firing home from the edge of the box.

On 58 minutes Roy scored his fourth and City's ninth, as he was on hand to turn the ball home from a few yards after Woods couldn't hold onto McEneff's long range shot.

Derry's tenth goal came 66 minutes as McDonagh's right wing cross was bundled over the line by fellow substitute Cathal Farren.

To their credit and because of some sloppy defending, Blarney netted twice in quick succession through David Welch and Conor Cronin.

Normal service resumed as Derry scored again on 72 minutes as McHattie's superb left footed drive from the edge of the box flew over Woods.

The twelfth and final goal came on 82 minutes as another wonder strike this time from McNamee flew past the despairing Woods.

Blarney United: Woods, O'Driscoll, O'Sullivan, O'Raw, Weldon, Crowley, R O'Leary, Leahy, Welch, Ruiz, I O'Leary.

Derry City: Doherty, Cole, Peers, Seaborne, McHattie; Splaine, McEneff, Rory Hale (Farren 60), Shiels (McDonagh HT); Ronan Hale (McNamee HT), Roy.

Referee: Anthony Buttimer.