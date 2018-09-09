Ronan Curtis gets dream Ireland call-up for Poland friendly

FORMER Derry City forward, Ronan Curtis has been elevated to the Republic of Ireland senior squad to take on Poland in an international friendly on Tuesday evening in Wroclaw.

Curtis, who has scored five goals in six games for Portsmouth this season after joining from the Candy Stripes, has impressed for Noel King's Under-21s this campaign and netted the equaliser in a 1-1 draw away to Kosovo last Friday.

However, the 22-year-old is suspended for Tuesday's qualifier against Germany in Tallaght Stadium so he will link up with the senior squad instead for their friendly against Poland.

Speaking to the 'Journal' last week prior to meeting up with the U21 squad, Curtis said he had hoped Ireland supremo, Martin O'Neill was keeping a close eye on his progress but news of his call-up to the senior side will certainly have come quicker than expected for the St Johnston man.

Defender Stephen Ward, who earned his 50th senior cap in the defeat to Wales, has returned to his club (Burnley) with a foot injury. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has also left the squad following two days training in Dragon Park, Newport.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Ronan Cutis (Portsmouth)