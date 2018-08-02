Rory Patterson to join Crusaders

STRIKER Rory Patterson completed a sensational move to Irish League Premiership champions Crusaders.

The front man has had a mixed campaign, during which he has netted eight goals and had seven assists for Kenny Shiels’ side this season, but has also lost his place to recent new signing Ally Roy and it’s believed the Strabane man said his goodbyes at the Brandywell this afternoon before travelling to Belfast.

With striker Jordan Owens out with a hamstring injury, Patterson looks set to go straight into Stephen Baxter's team for their league opener at home to Ards on Monday evening.

The 34-year-old striker, who netted 93 goals in 180 appearances during his two spells with the Candy Stripes, had a few months left on his Derry contract, is expected to sign a one year deal with the Seaview men.