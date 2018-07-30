Rory Patterson wants Brandywell fortress again

Derry City striker Rory Patterson is hoping Derry City’s return to winning ways can convince the ‘Red and White Army’ to return to play their part in making the Brandywell the fortress it was at the start of the season.

Patterson believes the Candy Stripes’ results at the newly refurbished Brandywell speak for themselves but stressed the young City team needs support during difficult periods.

“We said at the start of the season when we won nine games in a row that we have been on runs before and it was obviously going to stop at some point and we still needed the supporters behind us,” he insisted.

“Some people have their grievances and they are entitled to their opinion but if you look at Cork, they might have a bad result but the fans still come back. That’s not a pop at the fans whatsoever but when the chips are down, we need that lift. When the big crowds were there at the start of the season you saw the results but it’s something we just have to deal with.”

The 34-year-old, who has eight goals and had seven assists this season, answered his critics on Friday night by firing home City’s late winner against St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Strabane man has found himself on the bench in recent weeks but he says he expected boss Kenny Shiels to make changes due to the club’s poor form.

“The boo boys are out all over the place,” he added. “They have been like that for a few months. The press as well have been on Kenny’s back so obviously he had to make a change somewhere.

“Ally (Roy) has come in and scored a couple of goals so I have had to take my chance when I get it.”

Patterson (pictured) was clinical against St Pat’s the minute Aaron McEneff’s cut-back fell to him inside the six yard box and he now hopes that late winner may help re-ignite their season.

“I know if I get chances I’ll score goals,” he stressed. “I think I have proved that over the years. I know some people won’t see it that way but I know what I’m capable off. I knew when it came into the box it was going into the net.

“We are at home now for a while so we’ll be able to get set-up and get in some good training sessions without having any long distance travelling and we’ll be looking to take points off Sligo Rovers this week as well.”