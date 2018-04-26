Rovers return for Derry City’s Rory Patterson

DERRY CITY manager Kenny Shiels believes Shamrock Rovers will be like a wounded animal going into tomorrow night’s clash at the Brandywell (KO 7.45pm).

The Dubliners are in a poor run of form as they travel to Foyleside having lost four of their last five games in all competitions.

In fact Rovers were surprisingly knocked out of the EA Sports Cup when they suffered a home loss to First Division side Longford Town on Tuesday night, but Shiels reckons the Dubliners will be anxious to bounce back tomorrow evening.

A win for City would move them eight points clear of Stephen Bradley’s chargers and if results go their way they could move back into third spot above Waterford, if Alan Reynolds’ men were to lose at bottom side Bray Wanderers.

“You are always concerned about that and I don’t like playing against a team who have lost their last game,” he stated.

“They have more conviction, more determination, more understanding that they have to come here and get a result and that happens with every team.

“And if you have anything in you at all as a human being, if you under perform you want to go into the next match to remedy that.

“Shamrock Rovers have lots of quality and you can understand the threats they will bring and we have got to be concerned and make sure we are at it and we are working hard to try and achieve victory because, don’t forget, we have a lot of players who could be missing for Friday night and that’s obviously a worry.”

Shiels confirmed that Rory Patterson may return after the striker, alongside Ronan Hale and Conor McDermott, missed last week’s draw at Dundalk because of hamstring problems.

“Rory Patterson could make it, but I’m not sure about the other two. And Gavin Peers is obviously out through suspension.”