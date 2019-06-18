Sheffield United loanee David Parkhouse keen to stay at Derry City

Striker David Parkhouse insists he wants to remain at Derry City for the remainder of the season.

The Strabane man’s loan deal from Premier League new boys Sheffield United expires next month, but it’s believed talks are at an advanced stage to keep him at the Brandywell for the second half of the campaign.

“I want to be here for the rest of the season,” he stated.

“I have to get a few things sorted but hopefully the outcome will be that I’m here until the end of the season.

“If I am staying on, then I’ll be looking to kick-on and hopefully myself and the team can have a good second half to the season.”

The second half of any season is when the prizes and European places are handed out and Parkhouse concedes everyone at the club will be fully focused once they return from a week’s break.

“Whenever we come back we’ll all have our game heads on,” he explained.

“We have a lot of stuff to focus on, in terms of the league and the cups, but all we can and all we have been asked to do is just work hard and try to be the best that we can be as a team and go as far as we can.

“Europe is the target, along with the two cup competitions, we want to improve not just in every game but in every training session and we’ll be in every day working hard to try and succeed in all of our games.”

The N Ireland U21 international has settled in nicely to his first season of senior football and feels he’ll be a better play after the break as he’ll be more used to what the league is all about and he’s thankful that boss Declan Devine has shown so much faith in him to give him so much game time.

“I’m ready for the league, because I know what the league is all about now,” he said.

“I’m grateful to have played so many games and I know how passionate I am about this club and how big of a club it is.

“I enjoy being in every day and working with all the squad and the staff and as I said hopefully I’m here for the remainder of the season.”

The 19-year-old, who has scored seven goals in all competitions this year and two memorable braces against old rivals Finn Harps, concedes that the mid-season break may have come at a good time for the Candy Stripes.

Straight after the break the Brandywell men have an incredible four games in 14 days starting with two away games in quick succession at Cork City on June 28 and Bohemians on Monday July 1, incidentally that game from Dalymount Park will be shown live on eir Sport.

“Yes we are on a break and I’ll rest up a bit, but we are all given stuff to do and everybody is still going to be working hard,” he confirmed.

“It’s nice that we are taking a wee breather, as the first half has been tough and tiring, but we have all done well for the first half of the season, but now we need to recover, enjoy the break, but still work hard.

“It’s all about getting ready for the second half of the season and I know when we come back we have a lot of games in July, so we have to be ready to go.”