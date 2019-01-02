Sheffield United striker among three new Derry City signings

HIGHLY rated Sheffield United striker, David Parkhouse had agreed to join Derry City on a six month loan deal from the Championship club.

The Northern Ireland U21 international was unveiled alongside new Candy Stripes signings, Ciaron Harkin and Patrick McClean who both return for second spells at their hometown club, arriving from Coleraine and Sligo Rovers respectively.

Parkhouse, a nephew of former Candy Stripes striker, Stephen Parkhouse, was recalled from his loan spell with Tamworth. The young Blades hitman is highly regarded at Sheffield United with the Yorkshire club beating the likes of Celtic and Birmingham City to sign him at the age of 15 while he was reportedly being tracked by Manchester United before securing a new deal at Bramall Lane.

He has been a prolific goalscorer for the Bramall Lane club's U18 and U23 sides in the last couple of seasons and has been named on the bench for the Carabao Cup first round tie against Hull earlier this season.

The 18-year-old is seen as one of the best talents to emerge at Sheffield United in recent years, and his progress has not gone unnoticed by clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Parkhouse is well down the pecking order at Bramall Lane and is unlikely to break into the first-team picture anytime soon, with the club challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

Parkhouse had a month out on loan at National League North side Boston United last season and will join Derry for a short loan spell to get valuable first-team experience under his belt before returning to Bramall Lane in the summer.

Meanwhile, former Bannsiders' midfielder, Harkin returns to the Brandywell club following two years in the Irish League where he played a key role in Coleraine's second placed league finish last season and their Irish Cup success.

He played his final match for Coleraine on New Year's Day as Rodney McAree's men defeated Cliftonville 4-1. His two-year deal was finalised today.

And defender, McClean, younger brother of Stoke City star, James, returns to Foyleside after spells with Waterford - where he won the First Division title and promotion - and Sligo Rovers.

The trio take Declan Devine's transfers to seven following the arrivals of Peter Cherrie (Cork City), Ally Gilchrist (Shamrock Rovers) Jamie McDonagh and Ciaron Coll (Finn Harps) last month.