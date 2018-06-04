Sligo boss Gerard Lyttle was once a Derry City supporter

FORMER Candy Stripes’ fan, Gerard Lyttle used to make the journey from Belfast on a Sunday as a youngster to watch Derry City play at the old Brandywell Stadium and he admits the club and the city holds a special place in his heart.

Lifelong Derry City supporter, Eugene McGeegan, a former school teacher in Belfast, used to bring the now Sligo boss to Derry for the Candy Stripes’ home fixtures.

And Lyttle certainly enjoyed his latest visit to the Lone Moor Road venue as his Sligo side came and did a job on a lacklustre Derry outfit who are seemingly stuck in a rut.

Lyttle and his assistant manager, former Derry captain, Kevin Deery received their fair share of stick from the Mark Farren Stand on Friday night but the Bit O’Red boss had nothing but praise for the Brandywell club and its support.

“I love Derry people,” smiled Lyttle. “I was a Derry supporter when I was youngster I used to come and watch with a friend of mine, Eugene McGeegan who is one of the biggest Derry supporters ever. He used to bring me every Sunday when I was at primary school at the old Brandywell and it was great place. I have a lot of time for Derry people so I’ll take the stick well.”