SWEDISH defender, Armin Aganovic has left Derry City by mutual consent the Brandywell club has announced today.

The 23-year old made just two appearances for the Candy Stripes- scoring on his debut in the opening day defeat in Waterford before his second and final run out in Sligo last month.

City begin a busy few days against St Pat's at the Brandywell on Friday night (7.45 p.m.) before taking on Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Monday afternoon (3pm) in the EA Sports Cup.