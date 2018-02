The Derry Journal went on a behind-the-scenes tour of the newly refurbished Brandywell Stadium on Monday morning.

You can view our tour given by Journal sports reporter, Kevin McLaughlin, above.

The newly build Mark Farren stand inside the new and refurbished Brandywell Stadium. (Photo: The Derry Journal)

The new stadium will host its first ever home match since it was refurbished when Derry City F.C. welcome Dundalk F.C. on Friday evening.

