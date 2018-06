Bohemians 1-2 Derry City

Derry City secured their first league win in three games with a deserved victory at Bohemians on Friday night.

Two quick fire goals in the first half from Rory Hale and Rory Patterson ensured City went in at the break leading 2-0, before Bohs substitute JJ Lunney made things a little nervy for the visitors when he pulled one back late on.