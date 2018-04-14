VIDEO: Nicky Low feeling Brandywell Pride as City support roar Derry to victory

SCOTSMAN NICKY Low is loving the 'magnificent' support at Brandywell Stadium which reminds the tenacious midfield man of being back home on the terraces of Cappielow Park.

Four wins from four at 'Fortress Brandywell' since the Candy Stripes made the long awaited return home last month and Friday night's significant victory over high flying Waterford has left Kenny Shiels' men in fourth place, just six points behind leaders, Dundalk with a game in hand.

Afterwards Greenock native, Low paid tribute to the Candy Stripe support which helped inspire them to victory in a dominant second half display against the Blues claiming the incredible atmosphere gave him goosebumps. And he reckons the appreciative Brandywell crowd remind him of the passionate 'Morton Faithful' who also appreciate a blood and guts performance.

The Derry City fans couldn't help but admire the kind of commitment, discipline and energy underpinning City's efforts in the second half and Low is thriving off the vociferous applause which tends to greet his trademark full-blooded tackles.

"I love it," he beamed. "It's the wee things like when I go into a tackle and win the ball the crowd all stand up and roar and it gives you goosebumps. It makes me want to win the ball back, get playing and move forward. When the likes of Ronan Curtis, Ronan Hale or Rory Patterson score the crowd go wild but even a tackle here gets them going and that's what I love about the crowd.

"It reminds me of going to Greenock Morton games with all my mates who are Morton fans. When someone makes a tackle the boys love it and everyone is buzzing. When I'm playing it pumps me right up. The crowd's been brilliant and hopefully it continues."

Derry City's Nicky Low was delighted with victory over Waterford

There was in excess of 3,000 supporters at the Lone Moor Road venue for the visit of Alan Reynold's troops and Low is hoping the six game winning run can help put extra bums on seats for Monday night's visit of Bohemians.

"The crowd were magnificent again tonight and are turning up in their numbers. Hopefully the local people who aren't coming to games can see how well we're doing and we could get maybe an extra few hundred through those gates."

Low is in his third season with City and he believes there hasn't been a closer knit team than the current squad who have rallied together after what was a poor opening to the campaign.

"I think, you can see by the celebrations at the end, it's a tight knit group. I don't know why but this year it feels a lot closer especially since we started winning games.

"The start of the season was a bit different and there was a few harsh words said when we got embarrassed by Rovers. Since then I think we've been excellent and we're creating chances for fun and long may it continue.

"The group's buzzing and we just want games to keep coming. You don't want to train. When we keep playing games and winning and there's no better feeling."

While Shiels won't entertain talk of a title challenge, there will certainly be raised expectations after knocking Waterford off their perch and exacting revenge for that 2-1 opening day defeat at the RSC. City are keeping pace with the leading pack with five league wins on the bounce and have leapfrogged Shamrock Rovers into fourth spot, two points ahead of the Hoops with two games in hand.

However, Low made no apologies for adopting the old 'one game at a time' approach.

"To be honest we haven't spoke about a title challenge," he said when asked if a title tilt had crossed the players' minds. "It won't be said because look at the start we had and we had to tweak things. Now we're going well and we just want to keep it up.

"We want to make Brandywell a fortress. I'd like to go unbeaten as long as we can. We're going well just now and long may it continue,"