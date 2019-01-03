VIDEO: Patrick McClean's desire to play for Derry City appealed to Declan Devine

DERRY CITY boss, Declan Devine believes Patrick McClean has the potential to forge a long term career with the Candy Stripes.

McClean signed a two year-deal with the club this week following his move from Sligo Rovers and Devine is confident his arrival will greatly enhance his new-look team.

And while he recognises his qualities as a defender, the City supremo said it was McClean’s appetite to play for the club which appealed to him most.

“From the day and hour I spoke to him when I came back to the club, it was just pure determination on his part to make this deal happen and to get back to the Brandywell,” said Devine.

“His appetite to come here was second to none and I wouldn’t expect anything else from the McCleans, having worked with his brother here as well.

“There’s plenty of people from Creggan who would love to play for Derry but never get the chance. The two boys (Ciaron Harkin and McClean) are quality players and I think they could have a long career at Derry City Football Club.

“Their appetite to come here to play was something that was really appealing to me when I spoke to them, it was a no-brainer.

“Patrick, I feel, has really matured since he was last here. It wasn’t so long ago Patrick was going around clubs in England looking for a contract. The boy has talent. They both have talent and are players who I think definitely will enhance the club. If you look at the squad of players that were here towards the end of last season, would those two guys have enhanced the football team? I’ve no doubt they would have.”

For McClean, he’s delighted to finally get the deal done and he feels he’s returning a much improved player following spells with Waterford and Sligo.

“It’s been dragging on through Christmas and has been stressful but I’m just glad to get it done now. Being away, I’ve captained Waterford and last year was in a relegation battle so that’s helped me massively.

“Hopefully there will be a buzz back at the Brandywell with all local boys back at the club. I think the team is quality so far. He’s (Devine) not just bringing in players for the sake of bringing them in. He’s bringing in quality players who can actually do a job and take pride in wearing the jersey.”