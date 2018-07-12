WATCH: Derry City’s Europa League defeat to Dinamo Minsk

IT’S been a long wait of four years for European football to return to Brandywell Stadium but Derry City’s Europa League clash with Dinamo Minsk ended in bitter disappointment on Thursday night.

It was hoped the Lone Moor Road venue would’ve been packed to the rafters or even four or five hundred short of capacity as the new-look stadium hosted European opposition, despite the protests about the price of tickets for the game.

However, there was a paltry attendance of less than 1,200 as City were rolled over by the Belarusians and reduced to 10 men when Conor McDermott received his second yellow card.

The Candy Stripes never recovered from a nightmare start when Dinamo skipper, Nino Galovic rifled in a close range shot with less than two minutes on the clock.

And the visitors controlled proceedings thereafter with Gerard Doherty needed to keep the score to a minimum.

He could do nothing about Khvashchynski’s killer goal on 64 minutes which leaves the Brandywell outfit with a mountain to climb in Belarus on Thursday’s return leg.

Dinamo Minsk's Ulazimir Khvashchynski scores the opening goal'.

Kenny Shiels praised his players for their endeavour and workrate while conceding his side came up against quality opposition on the night.

If you failed to get to Brandywell for the first leg or stayed away in protest, have a look at the brave effort from the City players on Dinamo Minsk’s live stream.

Start from around 32 seconds to see the build up to Dinamo’s first goal which comes from a free-kick on the edge of the box.

And the second goal arrived around three minutes into the stream when a long ball over the top leaves Derry exposed and the Dinamo attack two-on-one with the helpless Doherty.