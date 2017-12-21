WATCH: Emotional scenes as Ryan McBride remembered at 2017 PFAIOfficial Awards

There were emotional scenes on Wednesday evening when the Ryan McBride Foundation was presented as the charity partner of the 2017 PFAIOfficial Awards.

The charity was set-up after the sudden and tragic death of 27 year-old Derry City F.C. captain, Ryan McBride, in March 2017.

Irish sports presenter, Joanne Cantwell, interviewing Ryan McBride's sister, Caitlin McBride and team-mate, Gerard Doherty. Inset: Ryan McBride. (Video courtesy of eir Sport).

The foundation received a cheque for more than €10,000 at the awards ceremony.

Ryan McBride's sister, Caitlin McBride and team-mate, Gerard Doherty, accepted the donation on behalf of the foundation.

The ceremony was presented by Irish sports presenter, Joanne Cantwell, who described Ryan McBride as "the absolute heartbeat of the Brandywell".

"Ryan was quiet both on and off the pitch," said sister, Caitlin. "He was just to lovely and humble as well.

"We just want to keep the memory of him alive."

Gerard Doherty said no matter how much time goes by, Ryan McBride, will live long in the memories of all those who support Derry City and saw him play.

"Ryan never really had to say much on the pitch - he just led by example.

"Ryan will always be in our hearts and thoughts."

The awards ceremony was broadcast live on eir Sport.

If you'd like to know more about the charity visit the Ryan McBride Foundation website.