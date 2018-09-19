WATCH: Jamie McDonagh praises Derry City fans for Cup success

JAMIE McDonagh was delighted to capture a trophy in his first season with Derry City and claimed the Brandywell support played a major role in bringing the EA Sports Cup to Foyleside.

The Lisburn lad was voted eir Sport ‘Man of the Match’ after a terrific display in the 3-1 win over Cobh and he claimed he was just happy to put a smile on the faces of the Derry fans.

“It makes a whole lot of difference when this place is packed,” said the winger. “The fans, they go mental and gave us that extra boost we needed today. We needed them to get through the game and they did that.”

The former Sligo Rovers man was on a high going into the cup final following his successful trip to Albacete with the Northern Ireland U21s where they secured a memorable 2-1 win over the Spanish.

And he says he felt confident of following that up with another win on Sunday.

“It was an amazing game and an amazing day. To see how much it means to those fans is such an unreal feeling, I can’t explain it. It’s a special day for everyone here at Derry City Football Club. It’s been a while since we won a trophy and it’s good to do it in my first season so I’m buzzing.

Derry City winger, Jamie McDonagh celebrates after winning the EA Sports Cup on Sunday.

“That’s what I wanted to do, come back here and win the cup. I came back on such a high after beating Spain. I felt very confident today and I thought I showed that throughout the game.

"I thought we won the game quite comfortably but it was just amazing lifting that trophy and I’m so proud of all our team. I’m buzzing. And I’m buzzing for the fans as much as I am for my teammates.

“I’m on a high at the minute. I think I had a good game so I’m proud of that.”

And McDonagh reckons the fans deserve more cup success this season as he looks to tonight's visit of Bohemians in the FAI Cup quarter-final.

"We need to give something back to the fans and this city. You’ve seen how much it meant to them on Sunday. It’ll be the same, maybe more, on Wednesday. We need to win!

“We need to finish on a high, a really good high, one last push and the fans will be proud of that.”