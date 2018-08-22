WATCH: Ronan Curtis loving life at Portsmouth as he nets late winner at Bristol Rovers

RONAN CURTIS has quickly become a fans' favourite at League One club Portsmouth and he's relishing life at Fratton Park.

The former Derry City striker netted an 87th minute winner for Pompey last night and sparked wild celebrations among the away support in a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

It was his third goal for the club since arriving from Brandywell last June and ensured Portsmouth's best start to a season in 28 years as they notched up a fourth consecutive victory which sees them joint top alongside Peterborough United.

Curtis has certainly made an instant impression with his new club having already netted a brace in the recent win over Blackpool, chipping in with three goals and three assists in his first four matches in League One.

He was in the thick of the action in a dramatic game against Bristol Rovers last night as he set up the first goal, gave away a penalty for Rovers' equaliser and then netted that memorable late winner.

And the Republic of Ireland U21 striker is delighted with his contribution so far for Kenny Jackett's men.

"I'm absolutely over the mood," he said. "It just fell to me, I swivelled on it and just banged it," he said of his match-winning goal. "It was just trickling in and I didn't think it was going to go in I thought the defender was going to clear it.

"But it trickled over the line and my head went," he added. "I just celebrated with all my mates and the fans were over that side. It was an unbelievable moment for myself.

"If somebody had of said to me when you come here you're going to score three goals and set up three in your first four games I would've said: 'naw, no way'.

"But it has happened and that's what I've come to Pompey to do. That's why Kenny put his faith in me and is playing me and I've done well for him.

Ronan Curtis celebrates his late winning goal against Bristol Rovers.

"It's a team effort at the end of the day it doesn't matter who scores the goals but it fell to me in the end up and we got the win.

"It was a really hard game and not many teams will come here and get a result. But we've won four out of four and have done really well so that's the main thing."