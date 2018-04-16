Waterford boss Alan Reynolds felt Brandywell was electric

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds admitted Mark Farren was the first person he thought about when he walked into the newly refurbished Brandywell, on Friday.

Reynolds who worked with Farren when he was Stephen Kenny's assistant manager in 2008, felt the new look Brandywell has the same old fantastic atmosphere.

"I was delighted to come here and see the Mark Farren Stand and he was the first fella I thought about when I came in here," he stated.

"The Brandywell is a lot different since the last time I have been here but the crowd is still the same.

"When they get behind their team they make some noise and near the end I just thought the place was electric, which is great to see, they have a fantastic team and I want to see them doing well because they have fantastic people here but obviously they can take it easy when they play us."

Reynolds was disappointed with the 1-0 loss but he was pleased with some aspects of the game.

"We needed to score in the first half, I thought we were comfortable and dominated a lot and looked a threat, but sure you get nothing for that and you need to do the same in the second half, but we didn't," he added.

"To be fair to them they upped it in the second half as they needed to do that, because I was surprised with the way they played, it was direct and they just tried to hit Ronan Curtis, which was surprising, because that's not their way and it didn't work for them, but the second half they were better all over."

Jack Doyle's second half header was enough to seal the points for the Candy Stripes and although Waterford keeper Lawrence Vigouroux probably should have done better, Reynolds was quick to praise his shot-stopper and felt his side did well particularly in the first half.

"I'm not going to criticise a keeper of his standard, he has kept us in games and won games for us and he pulled off a few saves after that but I have to say I thought the goal was coming," he said. "To be honest for a spell for about five or ten minutes before the goal they were on top.

"Four or five players hadn't played for a while and that probably showed as it went on, but look we were just gambling putting men forward looking to find an equaliser, but sure we'll just dust ourselves down and go again.

"We have positives from the game, because we have come away to Derry and dominated in the first half but we just need to be better in the second half.

"Look we are doing really well, but we need to keep at it and keep that level of performances and if all pitches and stadiums were like this you would be delighted to come and play every week."