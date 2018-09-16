‘We must do it for the Derry City fans’ - McDonagh

JAMIE McDonagh reckons Derry City Football Club owe the fans a winning performance in today’s EA Sports Cup Final against Cobh Ramblers.

The 22 year-old winger admits the club have been ‘blowing hot and cold’ this season with recent results seeing them slip into sixth place in the league standings.

The cup competitions have offered some solace for the players and supporters and McDonagh is hoping victory at Brandywell today can help galvanise the team ahead of Wednesday’s FAI Cup quarter-final against Bohemians.

“We definitely need to win the game and give the fans back something they deserve for being there all season,” said the Lisburn lad.

“Even for ourselves, we know we’ve been a bit off the pace this season but this will give us huge confidence going into Wednesday’s match if we were to win the game.

“I’d like to get a cup under our belts and then see how far we can go in the FAI Cup. That’s what everybody would like to do for Derry City Football Club. We want to win as many trophies as we can.”

Lifting an 11th League Cup title and a first since the 2011 triumph over Cork City, would cap a memorable week for McDonagh who played 90 minutes of Northern Ireland U21s’ remarkable 2-1 victory over Spain in the UEFA Euro 19 qualifiers in Albacete.

However, he stressed the importance of guarding against complacency as First Division Cobh won’t be coming to make up the numbers.

“I’m definitely buzzing for the game on Sunday. I’d love to win the cup. We’ve been hot and cold going into the game so we can’t underestimate them. It’s definitely going to be a tough game. They won’t come to the Brandywell to lie down. Everyone must be on top of their game and pay them respect.”