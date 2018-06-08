'We were ultra cautious but we'll take any sort of win' - Kenny Shiels

KENNY SHIELS claimed his players were 'apprehensive' and 'ultra cautious' in the second half against Bohemians despite a two goal lead, due to their recent run of defeats.

The Derry City boss, who has guided the club to 10 consecutive wins over the Dubliners, was delighted to get the victory which ended a three match losing streak but he wasn't overly pleased with the performance which was uncharacteristically 'agricultural'.

"When you're on a dip and on downward momentum you'll take any sort of win," said Shiels. "The players were a bit apprehensive because we came in at half-time 2-0 up and in the second half there was so much wanting to keep what we have.

"I wasn't happy with the second half - it was too agricultural. We've got to play with style but we've got to win. It was very difficult for the boys psychologically because they've come off the run of bad defeats. They were being ultra cautious and our ball retention has to be better.

"The boys fall into the trap of playing safety first and there was too much safety first. We got three points and we have to be happy with that."

A first goal for Rory Hale on 22 minutes and Rory Patterson's seventh goal of the season three minutes later was enough to seal the win, despite a nervy finish when JJ Lunney found the net for Bohs with four minutes left on the clock.

The win keeps Derry in fourth place, six points behind Waterford going into next weekend's visit of Dundalk to Brandywell.