West Brom Albion set to discipline James McClean

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has refused to attend West Brom Albion's four-day training camp in Scotland.

The Midlands club confirmed that the Derry man, who attended Bray Wanderers win overs Sligo Rovers yesterday, were his brother Patrick was an unused substitute for Gerry Lyttle's side, has failed to report for the training camp.

A club statement said: “James McClean has failed to report without permission and will now face internal disciplinary proceedings under the club’s code of conduct.”

The 29-year-old, who has made 99 appearances in three seasons with the Baggies, has attracted interest from Albion's Championship rivals Stoke City.

It's believed Gary Rowlett's side had a £4 million bid rejected for the ex-Derry City fans favourite, as West Brom are thought to be looking closer to £6 million for the winger.