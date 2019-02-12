Willie Curran honoured by Derry City

FORMER Derry City defender, Willie Curran was inducted into Derry City Football Club’s Hall of Fame at last Friday night’s Past Present and Future event held by the club at University of Ulster.

Derry City chairman, Mr Philip O’Doherty presented the 88 year-old Beechwood Avenue man with the honour in front of a 300 strong attendance of Candy Stripes fans, players, management and volunteers.

Curran, who was signed by the club as a 14 year-old in 1944, went on to win the 1954 Irish Cup Final with the club and has spent over 70 years representing the Candy Stripes both a player and dedicated volunteer.

And Mr O’Doherty claimed the Brandywell club owes a debt of gratitude for the work the ex-centre-half has done down through the years.

“He’s a stalwart of the club and without Willie Curran the club would not be in the position its in today,” said Mr O’Doherty.

“So thanks to Willie from everyone at Derry City.”