Despite only playing 45 minutes, the 25-year-old put on another top drawer display against the students to add to the list of outstanding matches he has already produced this season.

Dummigan has been top notch since his arrival from Dundalk in the close season with a ‘nothing phases him’ that has seen him become a firm fans’ favourite over the first quarter of the campaign. In fact, the ex-Oldham Athletic man deservedly picked up the Brandywell Pride Supporters Club ‘Player of the Month’ accolade for March.

“We took Dummigan out at half-time,” explained Higgins, “He’s been one of the outstanding performers in the league without a shadow of doubt. Again tonight, in the first half, he put on an exhibition so I needed to get him out and look after him.”

Derry City captain Eoin Toal lifts Cameron Dummigan up after the midfielder scored his first goal for the club, against UCD, on Friday night. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

Another man on top form against Andy Myler’s side was striker, Jamie McGonigle who helped himself to his first hat-trick for the club, much to Higgins’ delight.

The Limavady man decided to take McGonigle out against Drogheda United and the rest appeared to do him the world of good as he looked sharp right from the off.

“I suppose being left out the other night, he had the bit between his teeth again,” admitted the City manager.

“He probably felt fresh coming into this game and I hope you could see that early on.