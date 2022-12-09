McJannet, who was delighted to have won November's SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month, insisted that their Extra.ie FAI Cup win over Shelbourne, was just another game that highlighted Higgins’ belief and work behind the scenes to ensure his players developed that winning attitude.

"We felt Shels all season had given us difficult games and we couldn't break them down and how hard they are to get through them and around them and everything like that. So we just worked extra hard on how exactly we were going to get at them and how clear we were on everything we were going to do on that Sunday,” he insisted.

"I think because everything was so clear, ready for kick-off, we all knew our jobs and then it all just clicked and while we were prepared it was just also one of them that everything just seemed to work on the day.

"In most games he's given us that confidence that we shouldn't have got beaten and I think you need that wherever you are in the league or in a cup competition, because if you don't have that belief in every game then you aren't going to beat whoever is in front of you, no matter how good they are."

The 24-year-old, who took time out of his break in London to receive his award, conceded that while he isn’t really that bothered about personal accolades, he admitted that maybe sometimes he does go under the radar, so was delighted to be named player of the month.

"I did feel that I went under the radar a little bit,” he explained.

13 November 2022; Cameron McJannet of Derry City celebrates after the Extra.ie FAI Cup Final match between Derry City and Shelbourne at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“But I wasn't really thinking about personal accolades or anything like that, but yeah winning the Player of the month is a nice little bonus."

Over the last number of years Cork City and Shamrock Rovers have shown winning the FAI Cup can be the springboard to more success and McJannet hopes that can be the case for the Candy Stripes and is excited with Jordan McEneff and Colm Whelan’s arrivals.

"To be honest after the cup final we had a bit of a party and then we all went home, so we haven't really spoken about next season and I know that's not the answer you want, but nothing has been really said since the cup final,” he conceded.

"We all know in our heads that we want to challenge for as much as possible.

"The buzz around the win was unbelievable and it felt like the whole city was there and while I've had some time back home I haven't heard much, but I see we've signed some very good players already, so hopefully we can only get stronger.

"You welcome anyone into the team who can score goals and while Jamie (McGonigle) has done that and James Akintunde did that and Cian (Kavanagh) did that when he got his chance, that goal away at St Pat's was amazing, so adding Whelan is exciting.

"I think we've set the bar high and we've got to go and try to beat the bar that we've set, because the city and everyone is really excited so we've got to keep them that way."

The Leighton Buzzard native knows that champions Shamrock Rovers are the benchmark and when asked what they had learned from their performances at Tallaght Stadium last season, McJannet was quick to point out that they felt, particularly in the first half, they had played well.

"I didn't play in the first game but watching I thought we did really, really well and I thought we were the better team and I know that's easy to say and they'll probably disagree, but we came away from that game really hurting, because we felt that we deserved more than what we got,” he added.

"I felt the second game at Tallaght was a big off day for us but I felt whenever we played them at the Brandywell we gave them a real game in all three matches.

"We beat them twice and drew with them, so I think we've got to take a lot of confidence from this season into next season when we're playing the likes of Rovers.”

The former Stoke City and Luton Town man, who joined City in 2020, admitted during the Covid pandemic and lockdown life was tough, but he’s now delighted that he decided to remain on Foyleside and is excited about the future.

"I think it's a very different world all in all,” he explained. “Because I came in the middle of Covid and everything went into lockdown and it was quite tough to go through all that to be honest.

"When you look back at the league table it looks like we nearly got relegated and if a few results had gone against us it was possible, but to be where we are now is amazing really.

"It's not really surprising because of all the work that goes into the club and everyone’s so invested in the club. How the whole city really love and support the club, it was only meant to go in one direction I think.

"It was a decision that I had to make in 2021 but I'm glad I decided to stay now.

"Whenever I came over I just wanted to play games and get as many games under my belt, but now things have changed, we've won a cup and we gave the league a go and hopefully we can give it a bigger go this year, so yeah everything is totally different and it's a club where you want to be at now."

The Luton Town fan was pleased that friends and family were able to see Derry’s FAI Cup triumph at the Aviva Stadium and he states that he plays along with all the jokes about how he scored his second goal against Shels that day.

"I think the modern age of mobile phones and social media meant everyone at home saw the cup final and I've had a lot of congratulations since I've come back home and that's great,” he said.

"People at home that I never thought would watch it, told me they logged into RTE and watched it. So to be fair all my friends and family have congratulated me, so it has been great.