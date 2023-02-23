Derry City's first home game against Cork City is a complete sell-out
Derry City’s Commercial Manager, Robert Martin, has stated that tomorrow night’s encounter against Cork City is a complete sell-out.
Martin confirmed the gates at the Brandywell will be open tomorrow evening from 6.30pm and is telling fans that they should come early.
"On Wednesday we had a successful call-in session for supporters who didn't get their season tickets delivered because we didn't have their address,” he explained.
"We had loads of people through the doors on Wednesday and we think there's 95 per cent of the season tickets now delivered.
"We still have a small number of season tickets which haven't been collected yet and we've incomplete addresses for them, so what we're advising fans who haven't received their season ticket by Friday, then use the barcode that was sent to you at the time of purchase. That is effectively your season ticket barcode and your swipe card will follow shortly.
"We're also asking people to arrive early. We're going to try and get the gates open from 6.30pm to allow a bit more time because Future Ticketing people will be examining the tickets and making sure everyone has got the right ticket category.
"Anyone with any issues with seating just look for an usher or a steward and we'll get you accommodated and get the issue addressed after the Cork City match."
A small number of tickets were returned by Cork, but Martin explained those tickets were gone within minutes of being put on sale locally.
"Any allocation of tickets which were returned from Cork City are already sold out so there'll be no access at the gate and there will be no available tickets of any description at the gate on Friday night,” he insisted.