The 26-year-old, who netted a brace in the 4-0 demolition at Richmond Park, is already thinking about this week’s home clash against Bohemians.

“Of course it’s a brilliant result, but we’re not going to get carried away. We got goals at good times and they just didn’t respond,” he conceded, “We have another big game now at home to Bohemians and of course we play St Pat’s at home again in 10 days time.”

The encounter against Tim Clancy’s side was the first of many big games coming up for the Brandywell men and the Dungiven man was happy with their start.

“It’s definitely a good way to start it, especially as we have a massive week. This was our seventh game this month so it was important to finish with a win and I think maybe next month there might be seven games as well, so we are coming into a big week,” he added.

“It was a brilliant performance and our first half performance, especially as we were away from home, was phenomenal. We came out of the blocks really well, something that we maybe didn’t do in our last couple away games, but everything worked well and we got a few goals to put us into a good position.

“Against Drogheda it took us a while to get going. In fact the last couple of away games we haven’t started that well so tonight was about making sure to get on the front foot early because we knew that they would come out and play as well. Thankfully we got on top and got our goals at good times.”

The striker, who concedes finishing topscorer would be nice and at the minute he currently sits at the top of the goalscoring charts on nine goals, was also pleased with his link up play with Brandon Kavanagh and was delighted that City kept a clean-sheet at Richmond Park.

Jamie McGonigle celebrates his ninth goal of the season in the big win at Inchicore on Friday night. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

“It would be brilliant (to be the top scorer),” he admitted. “Every season I've played, I've always set the target of 20 goals and I'm on track at the minute to hit that.

“There’s a few times I’m making those runs and maybe the ball hasn’t been quite coming but Brandon is great to play with. Me and him have a great understanding.

“In training, those sort of runs, he seems to know where I’m going to go though that’s maybe the first one that has worked in a match. Hopefully there’s more to come.

“I got three last week and I actually scored four tonight but two of them were offside though I’ll not complain. As long as I keep getting into areas I’m sure I’ll score more goals.