Derry City's Matty Smith struggling for Dundalk opener

New signing Matty Smith is an injury concern for tonight's encounter against Dundalk.

The Brandywell men travel to the Lilywhites tonight for their opening game of the 2022 season and Higgins is shocked that some people have written his old club off, before a ball is even kicked, despite the fact that they have a host of title winners in their dressing room.

“It’s funny when I hear people talking about Dundalk and using the word re-building in the same sentence, they have got eight league winners in their squad,” he insisted.

“Peter Cherrie, John Mountney, Andy Boyle, Brian Gartland, Robbie Benson, Daniel Kelly, Pat Hoban and David McMillan, they have all won league titles and some of them have won four or five league titles, so that’s an unbelievable experience to have around a group.

“To say that they aren’t going to be competitive is an insult to them and an insult to their squad and I think they are a very, very good team and they’ll be up there challenging come the end of the season.

“Plus people say that the bookmakers don’t be far wrong and I see they are quite strong favourites to win the game, so look one thing I can assure people is that we’ll go there to try and win the game.”

Higgins will be coming up against his good friend Stephen O’Donnell, who swapped the Richmond Park dug-out for the Oriel Park hot-seat during the off season, while Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy, Will Patching and Cameron Dummigan will also be returning to their old stomping ground for the first time.

“He’s a great friend of mine but we have both got jobs to do but we’ll be as professional I’m sure as we both can be,” he added. “I know both of us will want the three points for our clubs, but it’s a really, really tough and difficult fixture for us.

“It’s going to be the first game against an old club for a lot of people and we know it’s going to be an unbelievable tough fixture.”

With Storm Eunice expected today, the Limavady man expects his players to adapt to whatever conditions they face as he and his players are fully focused on trying to get off to a winning start this evening, as he’ll be setting his stall out to go for the three points.

“Professional footballers have to be professional regardless of the conditions whether it’s rain, hail, sleet, snow, wind or whatever, then we’ll just have to be adaptable and professional and try to win the game,” he confirmed.

“I’m really looking forward to the season now finally getting underway, the players have worked extremely hard and they are in good shape and everyone is looking forward to the season starting.

“You lose that edge in pre-season and while I’m not a big fan of the pre-season, I woke up on Monday morning and I felt that the season was starting, this week was different you could see and feel that the season was starting on Friday, as we are now preparing to try and pick up three points.”

Higgins confirmed that youngsters Ronan Boyce and Evan McLaughlin will miss out, while recent signing Matty Smith is a major injury concern.