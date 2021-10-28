Derry City's Michael Harris thrilled with EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup glory
Derry City youngster Michael Harris admitted he was nervous taking the decisive penalty, in their shoot-out win over Bohemians, to claim the EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup.
The Donegal man, who fired the Brandywell men into the final with his late winner over Treaty United in the semi-final, made no mistake drilling the ball low into the bottom left hand corner, to seal the cup.
Gerald Boyle's side had to show a lot of grit and determination as they played most of the showpiece final with ten men, as Caoimhin Porter was dismissed early in the second half and despite going a goal behind in extra-time, the City youngsters never gave up.
Midfielder Evan McLaughlin took the final to a shoot-out when he made no mistake from the penalty spot, to cancel out Sean Grehan's 101st minute wonder strike.
In the shoot-out, Derry goalkeeper Ruadhán McKenna, who in the quarter-final win at Shamrock Rovers made two saves in the shoot-out, made a top drawer save to keep out Darragh Murtagh's penalty and Harris calmly went up and made no mistake blasting home into the bottom corner to secure the under 19 trophy.