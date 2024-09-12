Derry City's new signing Sean Robertson. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

​Ruaidhri Higgins unveiled something of a surprise signing ahead of the recent game against Waterford United when he named 23-year-old Sean Robertson on the bench for the vital league clash with the Munster side.

​The right winger arrived from Forest Green Rovers and he certainly impressed the travelling support during his second half cameo with his lightening pace and quick feet causing the home side’s defence plenty of problems.

Sean has family in Ireland but said that while he has been welcomed with open arms by his new clubmates, the change in pace of lifestyle has been substantial.

“It’s definitely different than living in London” he laughed.

“It’s always going to be a challenge moving to another country to play football, but they’re really nice people and that’s definitely made it easier.

“I met my team-mates the week of the Waterford game but I was really happy to come on and play a part; especially as we got the three points.”

During that 1-0 win over Waterford, Robertson was forced to track back to give Andre Wisdom extra protection and has shown his versatility.

“I can play anywhere on the right side but I prefer an attacking role. I’m probably more of a provider but I’d like to think I have a goal in me as well.

“I’ve played a bit in League 1 and League 2 in England so that experience will hopefully stand me in good stead as well.

“I like it here and it’ll be brilliant if we can do well between now and the end of the season and bring some silverware to the club. That’s definitely our aim now.”