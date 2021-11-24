Derry City's Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy excited with Brandywell return

The pair, who signed pre-contract long term deals with the Candy Stripes earlier in the year, were at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium this afternoon and Higgins feels there best years are still ahead of them.

"I'm delighted to get both Michael and Patrick on board. They know what it takes to win and they have been around the top end of the table for years, they have played in Europe and individually for me they are two of the best players in this country," insisted Higgins.

"They are both from here, which is huge help as well and I'm sure I speak in behalf of everyone connected with Derry City Football Club that it's fantastic for everybody to get them back here."

Derry City's Patrick McEleney delighted to be back at the Brandywell. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video