Derry City's Patrick McEleney expected to return next month

Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins confirmed after last night's defeat at Shamrock Rovers, that the midfielder's injury wasn't as bad as first feared following results from Thursday's scan and he hopes McEleney will return in a couple of weeks.

The 29-year-old, who suffered a hamstring problem and had to be substituted during Monday night's scoreless draw with St Patrick's Athletic, has been in recent weeks really starting to find his feet since returning to his home town club from Dundalk, in the offseason.

McEleney has scored once for the Candy Stripes this campaign, the winning goal against Shelbourne, at Tolka Park, in March.

Patrick McEleney should return to the Derry City squad after the mid-season break next month. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

"Patrick will be out for a couple of weeks, which is good news, it's really good news," stated Higgins.