Derry City's Patrick McEleney is injury concern for Drogheda United game

Patrick McEleney picked up an injury at training on Sunday morning. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

Midfielder Evan McLaughlin is back in the squad, while winger Michael Duffy could also feature, but midfielder Patrick McEleney is an injury concern after he picked up knock during training this morning.

The 29-year-old, who netted his first goal of the season at Shelbourne a few weeks ago, will be assessed closer to kick-off tomorrow evening.

"We're getting their squad wise, slowly but surely, but Patrick actually took a bit of knock today in training, it was a bit of a collision, so we're going to have to see how that one settles down over the next day or two," explained manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

"Matty Smith has been ill and we'll see how he fares out and we'll assess him in the morning as well, but Evan McLaughlin looks like he's back in the squad and we'll see how Mickey Duffy is in the morning, so we are getting their squad wise. I think we are getting closer to having a fully fit squad, but we just aren't there yet."

The Candy Stripes boss is expecting a tough test against Kevin Doherty's men, especially after the Drogs suffered a terrible 3-0 home defeat to Sligo Rovers on Friday evening, Higgins believes that result will just mean that the visitors will come to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium hurting.

"It's a dangerous game, because when you look at Drogheda's team and players like Gary Deegan, Dane Massey and Keith Cowan, those type of characters are going to come here hurting," he stated.

"They'll be coming here looking to be Friday night's result right, sometimes when you suffer a defeat you can't wait to get the next game to try and put it right, so they'll come up here really determined to put in a good performance and get a good result.

"We have two good days preparation leading into the game and we have to see that coming out in the performance. We need to go and try to be positive and start the game fast."

In their last outing at home, City started very well but were unable to score when on top against Sligo Rovers and that's something Higgins will be drumming into the players to take their chances when on the front foot.