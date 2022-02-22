Derry City's Ronan Boyce thrilled to sign new deal

After forcing his way into the City first team squad last season, Boyce is looking forward to returning from injury this campaign.

The talented Republic of Ireland U21 international admitted he had no hesitation on committing his future with the Brandywell club until at least the 2025 season.

"I'm buzzing to get new contract signed and extend my stay at the club," he insisted.

Derry City defender Ronan Boyce pictured alongside chairman Philip O'Doherty. Picture by George Sweeney

"I'm loving it at the minute and I'm excited about what the future holds. It has been mad because this time last year I wasn't involved in the first team but thankfully when I got in things went well for me last year, but I'm looking to push on again this season.