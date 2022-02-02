Derry City's Ruaidhrí Higgins thrilled with Matty Smith addition

The 24-year-old, who signed a two year deal with the Brandywell men, trained with his new City team-mates at the Brandywell this morning and Higgins was thrilled that after numerous conversations he finally got his man.

"Without doubt we're delight to have him," insisted Higgins. "He adds to the exciting attacking options that we already have at the club.

"I met Matty before Christmas and I had a really good conversation with him. Myself and Renny (Alan Reynolds), who Matty knows well, went over to see him in Scotland and spent a couple of hours with him and we have obviously had a few conversations since then as well and thankfully we've persuaded him to come here."

Ruaidhrí Higgins, Derry City manager. Picture by George Sweeney

The City boss jokingly admitted he was a happy man last season when the talented Scot was unable to play against his side for St Patrick's Athletic because of concussion protocol and also conceded Smith was a player who always impressed whenever he saw the Saints in action.

"In the 2-2 draw game here at the Brandywell last season, the team-sheet came in and his name wasn't on it, because he had concussion and that's why he didn't play, so there was a bit of happiness amongst the staff," he joked.

"Whenever we seen he wasn't playing we were delighted, because to be honest whenever you see good players not in the opposition's team sheet then it can give you a lift and I suppose that's the biggest compliment that I can pay to him.

"Then we played St Pat's towards the end of last season and I think we nicked the three points that night, but he caused serious issues that night and anytime I seen St Pat's live he was a real threat.