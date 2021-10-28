Derry City's Ruaidhri Higgins wants fans to make increased capacity count as Bohemians visit Brandywell

Derry City welcome back Danny Lafferty from suspension.

In their last encounter in September, a stunning Georgie Kelly goal deep into stoppage time earned the Gypsies a 3-3 draw at Dalymount Park and Higgins feels this evening’s encounter could be another top game.

The 37-year-old City boss is hoping the Brandywell’s increased capacity for the fixture will see even more fans come out to back their bid for European football, as he conceded the supporters had played a big part in their last home win over St Patrick’s Athletic two weeks ago.

“There’s been nothing in the games between the teams this season, they are two hungry teams with loads of energy and I’m sure it will be exciting,” stated Higgins.

“Hopefully our crowd can make as much noise as they did in the last home game and can play a big part again.

“Our players are thriving at home at the minute and they are really enjoying it.

“This is a special ground when the fans are up. When the players are giving everything, it goes hand in hand with that and it gave me goosebumps at times against St Pat’s, particularly at full-time. The noise in the place makes it a brilliant place to play football and hopefully we can put on a performance that the fans can be proud of.”

The Limavady man feels both teams will play on the front foot but he’s hoping home surroundings will help his fourth placed side move five points clear of Keith Long’s men.

“It’s a big opportunity at home. Our home form in the last month or two has been very, very good,” he added.

“It should be an exciting game. I don’t think either team is particularly good at sitting in and protecting so it makes for an entertaining game.

“We just need to play on the front foot, remain positive and keep the momentum going that we’ve gathered at home.”

Derry have a major injury concern over defender Ronan Boyce while Jack Malone misses out through suspension and Bastien Hery can’t played against his parent club. However, on the plus side, Danny Lafferty returns after suspension.

“Ronan seems to be okay but we’ll assess him more in the morning. Danny is back but Bastien misses out because he can’t play against his parent club and Jack Malone is suspended,” he confirmed.