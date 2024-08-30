Will Patching was denied by a stunning save from Galway keeper Brendan Clarke at Eamon Deacy Park.

Galway United 1 Derry City 0

DERRY CITY's title hopes suffered a bitter blow on the banks of the Corrib as the Candystripes surrendered top spot after defeat to Galway United.

American midfielder Patrick Hickey pounced on 76 minutes after Brian Maher spilled a cross to clinch a precious victory for John Caulfield's men who moved into third spot.

Ruaidhri Higgins side were seeking a third consecutive win on the road having taken leadership of the table from Shelbourne last weekend for the first time since early March but fell three points behind the Tolka Park men who clinched a big win at Oriel Park to regain the initiative in the title race.

It was a second victory for Galway over Derry this season but this one could prove damaging for Derry's hopes of winning the title for the first time since 1997 as Shels have a game in hand over their nearest rivals with eight games to go.

Higgins had made two changes from the team that won 1-0 at the RSC last week. With Cameron Dummigan potentially out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, Sadou Diallo was recalled to the starting line-up for the first time since defeat to Magpies of Gibraltar in the Europa Conference League qualifiers. Shane McEleney was also back in the team with Ben Doherty dropping to the bench.

The big news was the return of Patrick McEleney to the bench after the playmaker got the all-clear from the medics having recovered from a broken arm sustained back at the start of June. There was also a first appearance on the subs' bench for new signing, former Bristol City centre back Duncan Idehen.

Galway United boss John Caulfield named an unchanged team for the fourth consecutive match.

The Tribesmen were unbeaten in their last nine games at Eamonn Deacy Park in all competitions going into this clash while Derry's last win at the venue came back in August 2015 - that dismal run rumbles on!

Derry enjoyed plenty of possession but their first effort on goal arrived on 17 minutes when Diallo latched onto Conor McCormack's headed clearance and flashed a low strike from 25 yards narrowly wide of Brendan Clarke's right hand post.

Galway looked dangerous on the counter and when McCarthy fed the ball neatly into the feet of Keohane 20 yards from goal his curling side-footed strike was pushed around the post brilliantly by Brian Maher at full stretch on 25 minutes.

The entire Derry bench were up in arms and claiming for a penalty just after the half hour mark when Duffy appeared to have his heels clipped by Conor McCormack inside the Galway penalty area but the referee was well placed and awarded a goalkick.

The Candystripes opened up the Galway defence moments later when a clever flick from O'Reilly sent McMullan clear and when the Scotsman rolled the ball towards the penalty spot Patching dragged his shot wide of the mark. It was Derry's best move of the evening and deserved a better finish!

With title rivals Shelbourne 1-0 up at Oriel Park against Dundalk, Higgins will have been disappointed his team failed to register a single shot on target during the opening 45 minutes as the teams went in scoreless.

Clarke produced a stunning save with his outstretched hand to turn Patching's curling strike over the crossbar as Derry worked the keeper for the first time in the game on the hour mark.

From the resultant corner kick Hoban's strike on the turn was cleared off the line by Gregory Cunningham.

Galway were enjoying a promising spell and came so close to hitting the front on 74 minutes when Hickey powered a close ranger header just wide of the post.

City boss Higgins introduced skipper Patrick McEleney into the fray on 75 minutes but moments later the home side opened the scoring.

Maher came to claim David Hurley's free-kick into a crowded penalty area and was impeded by teammate Mullen as Hickey pounced to fire the ball into the net.

At the other end McMullan did brilliantly to beat his man and clipped in his cross from the right but Mullen couldn't get enough purchase on the header from close range and Clarke gathered cleanly.

Hurley fired narrowly over the bar with a thunderous strike from distance but the Galwegians spent the remainder of the match camped on their own half.

Derry had it all to do against a team who conceded just 20 goals so far this season.

In a desperate attempt to salvage something from the game Higgins emptied his bench bringing on Colm Whelan, Ben Doherty and Ronan Boyce.

Five minutes of additional time was signalled but Derry couldn't find an equaliser and are once more chasing the tails of Shelbourne.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua (Horgan 89), Brouder (Slevin 52), Buckley, Cunningham; Keohane, McCormack (Nugent 63), Borden (Hurley 63), Hickey, McCarthy (Burns 89); Walsh; Subs Not Used - Brady, O'Keefe, O'Sullivan, Lomboto.

Derry City: Maher: Wisdom (Boyce 82), Connolly, McEleney, Coll (Doherty 82): McMullan, O'Reilly (Whelan 82), Diallo (P. McEleney 75), Duffy; Patching; Hoban (Mullen 75); Subs Not Used - Ryan, Davenport, Idehen, Robertson.

Referee: Kevin O'Sullivan (Cork)