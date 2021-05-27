Derry City's Will Patching set for Dundalk recall

Derry City's Will Patching. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

The Lilywhites’ Sporting Director, Jim Magilton, confirmed the 22-year-old’s deal with the Candy Stripes runs out at the end of June and said the Oriel Park club are currently discussing recalling the playmaker.

“He is signed until this window and he has done great,” stated Magilton.

“I’m a fan and that’s a possibility too. Andrew Quinn is doing great at Bray and he’s starting to really produce some really good strong performances so anything is a possibility at this moment.

“We need to have a squad reassessment and we need to refocus all energies on coming out of the traps after the break.”

As for Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins, he admits the talented midfielder, who has been superb this season, scoring twice and having six assists in his 12 appearances, could depart but said talks were on-going.

“Will is a good player and he’s obviously doing well and enjoying his football with us,” explained the Derry boss. “But he’s Dundalk’s player so we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks.”

If the former Manchester City starlet does return to Oriel Park, it would be a major blow for Higgins, who was hoping to strengthen his squad during the July transfer window, ideally adding players with knowledge of the League of Ireland.

“Every manager looks at each transfer window to strengthen their squad but, listen, the players have been absolutely outstanding so whoever we bring in will be to strengthen the group, give us more strength in numbers and obviously try to add a bit of quality,” he added.

“These players have been exceptional and I look forward to working with them now and in the future as well.

“The summer window is very, very difficult to sign players on long term contracts. The end of the season is when you get a better opportunity to do that but we’ll try to give this club some long term sustainability. The plan will be to offer longer term deals but, as I said, the summer window is difficult to get those sort of deals over the line. We’ll see where it goes.

“We have to be inventive and think outside the box. It’s important to also have a culture of players who know the league but, again, it is difficult in the summer.

“We’ll do our very best to get a few signings in. It won’t be major surgery but we’ll try and get a few in.