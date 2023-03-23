Mayor Sandra Duffy who presented special honorary service awards to three members of Derry & District Football Association at a civic reception held in the Guildhall. Seated from left are Anne Gallagher, Jobby Crossan (who received the award on behalf of his brother Jimbo), Liam Smyth, and from right, Helene Crossan and Willie Barrett. Also included are members of the D&D. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

The trio have given well over 100 years service between them to the association, service that was rightfully acknowledged by the Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Christy McGeehan, who along with Darren Smyth, has been working tirelessly to ensure that D&D continues, was delighted to see the trio given special honorary service awards from the Mayor Duffy.

"To be honest they kept the D&D senior league going for decades so Jimbo, Willie and Liam fully deserved the Mayor’s reception,” insisted McGeehan.

"At the D&D’s height, there were 50 odd teams competing and while the last few years have been tough, the boys have been determined to keep it going and I feel those three deserve the recognition from not just the Mayor but the city and the whole of the north west for what they have done over the years.

"I thought it was a lovely touch from the Mayor to hold the civic reception and I have to say from the minute she was contacted a few weeks ago about recognising the guys, she couldn't do enough for them."

Both Willie and Liam were able to attend the evening but Jimbo couldn't attend The Guildhall with and his brother, Jobby, on hand to receive his acknowledgement on his behalf.

"Unfortunately Jimbo's ill health meant he couldn't be there but Jobby accepted the award for him and he also made a wee joke saying, 'It was the first time ever in his life that he was brought on to replace his wee brother'," laughed McGeehan.

"I was working out that Jimbo, Willie and Liam's collective service to the D&D was around 140 years between three extraordinary men. That's unbelievable. To be honest, once you take a step back and actually think about that, it is unreal.

