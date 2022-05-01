Derry & District Youth Awards Night

Derry & Strabane’s Mayor Graham Warke along with former Northern Ireland international Jobby Crossan was guest of honour at the annual awards.
Jobby Crossan presenting trophies to some of the Players of the Years in various age groups at the D&D Annual Awards. Included are Jack Kirby, Foyle Harps; Peter Harkin, Top of the Hill Celtic; Liam Kelly, Oxford; Cole Smith, Oxford; Nyche McKenna, Oxford; Calum Downey, Oxford; and Taidhe Coyle, Top of the Hill Celtic. Picture by Jim McCafferty
Photo: Jim McCafferty
Clooney U9s pictured with their trophy at Thursday night's D&D Youth awards. Picture by Jim McCafferty
Photo: Jim McCafferty
Top of the Hill Celtic U10s pictured with the Winter Cup trophy at Thursday night's awards. Picture by Jim McCafferty
Photo: Jim McCafferty
Newell Academy U9s pictured at Thursday night's D&D Youth awards in the City Hotel. Picture by Jim McCafferty
Photo: Jim McCafferty