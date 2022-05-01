Derry & District Youth Awards Night

1. D&D Youth Prize Night

Jobby Crossan presenting trophies to some of the Players of the Years in various age groups at the D&D Annual Awards. Included are Jack Kirby, Foyle Harps; Peter Harkin, Top of the Hill Celtic; Liam Kelly, Oxford; Cole Smith, Oxford; Nyche McKenna, Oxford; Calum Downey, Oxford; and Taidhe Coyle, Top of the Hill Celtic. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Photo: Jim McCafferty