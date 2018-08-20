Derry's Shane Duffy gives verdict on his goal against Manchester United

August 19, 2018 will be etched into Shane Duffy's memory forever.

Not only was it the day his team, Brighton and Hove Albion, beat Manchester United 3-2 but it was also the day Derry man, Duffy, scored his first Premier League goal and was awarded man of the match.

READ MORE: Shane Duffy told Brighton 'no' about Martin McGuinness tribute

Tweeting to his 120,000 followers on Twitter after the game, Duffy said: "First prem goal what a performance from the lads and a result we needed! We go again on Saturday."

Brighton teammate and Australian international goalkeeper, Maty Ryan, congratulated Duffy on his goal and performance: "Get in there big fella," Tweeted Ryan.

Duffy was also congratulated by former teammate, Uwe Hünemeier, who Tweeted: "well done big man," Tweeted the SC Paderborn 07 defender.

The Norwegian branch of the Brighton and Hover Albions supporter club said: "Congrats So Proud of you all today, and lucky to be present when you scored."

Duffy's elated mother, Siobhan Duffy, couldn't contain her delight and Tweeted to say she was proud of her son's performance against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

READ MORE: Derry footballer subjected to horrific online abuse

"So proud of you always," she said.

Duffy was also presented with the Sky Sports Man of the Match award after the game.