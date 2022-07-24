Derry sides dominate O'Neills Foyle Cup finals day at the Brandywell

Maiden City Academy U12 secured a deserved victory over Coleraine U12's, to seal the U12 O'Neills Foyle Cup title, in front of a large crowd, at the Brandywell.

Former Derry City boss and current Northern Ireland Women's manager Kenny Shiels and Coleraine gaffer Oran Kearney were in the stands cheering them on, as young Luca Kearney was featuring for the Bannsiders.

However City were two up after three minutes breaking the deadlock on 90 seconds when Michael McColgan raced down the left before finding Jay Curry at the back post and he turned the ball home from close range.

Stephen Parkhouse's young side doubled their advantage a few minutes later when referee John Crossan rightfully awarded a penalty after George McClean brought down Aedan Smith inside the box, the midfielder dusted himself down before firing home the resulting spot-kick.

Incredibly Maiden City added a third on 10 minutes and what a third goal it was as Kai Anderson took a quick free-kick with Smith before unleashing a stunning dipping 20 yard strike, flew over Coleraine keeper Tommy Bustard.

Maiden City scored a fourth on 34 minutes as McColgan's shot from the right hand angle was superbly parried out by Bustard, but Aedan Smith was on hand to turn home the rebound.

The Bannsiders did deservedly score on 40 minutes as City keeper Dylan Gibson did well to keep out George McClean's long range strike, but he could do nothing to stop Keelan Walker's follow-up effort, as the striker did well to create himself some space, before firing high into the net.

Maiden City Academy claimed the O'Neills Foyle Cup U12 title, after beating Coleraine, in Saturday's final, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Picture by Keith Moore

Coleraine pulled another goal back on 50 minutes as Kearney made no mistake from close range and minutes later the Bannsiders, to their credit, netted a third as Conor Wilson's low drive, which beat Gibson, clipped the post on it's way into the net, but Maiden City held on to secure the trophy.

The U14 final was a tight affair with Cliftonville seeing off Tristar thanks to Aiden Graham's second half goal, the Solitude side had enough chances to make the final a lot easier for themselves but they missed a host of chances.

Institute U16 continued their impressive form to win their section seeing off Manchester side Wythenshawe Amateurs Leopards.

Sam Dougherty and Aaron McLaughlin scored in the first half, before Calum Ming netted their third late-on, and the clean-sheet meant 'Stute didn't concede a goal throughout the entire competition.

Cliftonville won the O'Neills Foyle Cup U14 title, after beating Tristar, in Saturday's final, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Picture by Keith Moore

In Friday night's action Derry City claimed the U19's title, seeing off Donegal neighbours Carndonagh thanks to goals from Gareth McElroy and Orrin McLaughlin, which sealed the win, at Wilton Park.

Scottish side Motherwell eased to a 3-0 win over Altrincham to win the U17 section and Donegal Schools Boys won the all Donegal U13 final, beating Inishowen.

Hibernian U15 were taken all the way to penalties in their win over Stockport Dynamoes and in the Ladies section Sion Swifts saw off Derry City Ladies on Thursday evening.