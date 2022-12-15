The Fund exists to support projects which make a positive impact in the lives of individuals, local neighbourhoods, and communities across Northern Ireland, including members for Derry.

Sion Swifts Ladies F.C. makes football accessible to girls and ladies from the age of five and welcomes all ethnicities and backgrounds. In addition to Derry, members hail from Tyrone and Donegal. The Club will use the funding to enhance its winter programme of events to include health and wellness classes.

Naomi Donnan, Senior Ladies player at Sion Swifts said, “We are extremely grateful to be awarded funding from Co-Ownership’s Community Fund this year. The funding will go towards our winter programme of events which welcomes youth members, their families, and the local community to engage in classes and training focused on nutrition, mindfulness and exercise. We’re really proud that Co-Ownership has recognised our efforts to provide a positive outlet for the community in the Strabane and Sion Mills environs.”

Naomi Donnan, Senior Ladies player at Sion Swifts Ladies F.C. and Mark Graham, Chief Executive at Co-Ownership.

The Fund, now in its sixth-year builds on Co-Ownership’s commitment to responsible business and working for social good.

Mark Graham, Chief Executive at Co-Ownership, said, “Our Community Fund is a really important initiative, and we are proud it continues to support projects that have a positive impact on communities across the province. This year we are delighted to acknowledge and award Sion Swifts Ladies and the positive contribution they make in Strabane and the surrounding areas.”

This year Co-Ownership’s £20,000 funding has been awarded to Sion Swifts and a further three groups throughout Northern Ireland.

Other groups awarded through the community fund include Mainstay DRP, an organisation based in County Down; FareShare NI, a Homeless Connect project and The Trussell Trust, who received £5000 to help maintain its network of more than 40 food banks throughout Northern Ireland which provides emergency support to people locked in poverty, whilst also campaigning for change.

