​DOM Thomas reckons Derry City's talented forward players must 'play off the cuff' in a bid to solve the team's current goalscoring issues.

​The 28 year-old winger arrived from Queen of the South last January where he netted seven times in 23 appearances during the first half of the 2024/25 Scottish Championship campaign before sealing his move to Foyleside.

He's shown real attacking promise on the right wing for Tiernan Lynch during the opening six matches and while he set up Michael Duffy with a magnificent cross for his goal against Shelbourne at Tolka Park on the opening night, admittedly his goal involvement hasn't been what he expected.

Derry's goal return after six games hasn't been great as they've lacked penetration and inventiveness in attacking areas.

They've failed to score more than a single goal in any of those fixtures so far and just one - that Duffy header in Tolka Park - has come from open play. Duffy and Pat Hoban - from the penalty spot - are the only two to register goals so far!

A first clean sheet of the season arrived against Sligo Rovers in the 1-0 win before the international break but Thomas knows it's in the attacking third where Derry must find that cutting edge.

He's been given a licence for creative freedom and has enjoyed interchanging with Duffy and Liam Boyce and the versatility of Derry's attacking players, in particular at home to Bohs and Galway, where they looked most threatening. And he's confident it's only a matter of time before the goals come.

"I think for forward players that's one of the biggest things - having that freedom to go and play and go either side, linking up with Mickey or 'Boycie' or whoever it is.

"Having the freedom as a forward player who plays off the cuff and has got that freedom to express themselves," said Thomas.

"The Bohs game was really good. The first half against Galway was really good. We were getting loads of the ball and with that changing [position] it's hard for people to mark you and defenders are a bit all over the place. It's enjoyable to play in.

"I think the more we play together the more it will come. Goals change games but if we get ourselves ahead in games and take a couple more chances then you'll score those two, three or four goals which gives you that comfortable cushion where you can manage the game. It just hasn't got to that yet but I have no doubt it will.

"We need to all chip in and get the goals. We've created chances and not taken them. I think most of our goals have come from set pieces and one from open play. That's something we need to work on and take the initiative as forward players."

Part of the reason for Derry's lack of goals is how opposition teams have set up against them in a low block to limit spaces and passing options in that final third.

Thomas has been surprised by the approach of opposition teams since his introduction to the League of Ireland but reckons it's a sign of 'respect'.

"That's been the surprising thing for me since coming over is the way some teams have set up against us. It's probably a respect thing.

"They expect us to dominate the ball and they've been happy to sit in their shape and sit off us and defend in a low block and it's been up to us to break down that block and create chances.

"It's probably not worked the way we would've liked. We've left the back door open when we're on the attack and stuff like that.

"I don't know if it's the way teams are set up to stop us from playing and sitting in that low block and they're happy to do that and sacrifice possession.

"Again it's down to us to go and break them down and create stuff. We're a new team as well and it's probably taken us a bit longer to gel but we're not ones to make too many excuses. It's down to us to find the answers and we've got a great stage to go and do that on Friday night."

Rovers certainly won't afford Derry that same kind of respect in Tallaght. The Dubliners are one of the better known Irish teams due to their incredible European success and recent domestic dominance and Thomas is relishing the challenge of playing in their backyard on a pitch he reckons will suit his style of play.

"I'm coming from another country but you've obviously heard of Shamrock Rovers so you want to test yourself against the best teams in the league. Obviously they're not the champions but they've dominated and have done fairly well in Europe so it's a good challenge for us and as players it's the game you want to play in.

"It's a good stadium and it will probably be packed. It's a good surface as well which will only help us. Shamrock Rovers fancy themselves as a team that can play and pass it and go through the patterns that we like to do as well.

"It's got all the makings for a good game with two teams who like to get the ball down and play. For the fans and the neutral it's set up for a good game."

It would be the perfect platform to announce himself to the League of Ireland stage and victory would provide a huge psychological boost early in the campaign.

"I don't think it [playing in front of big attendances] intentionally makes you raise your game but that bit of atmosphere and energy around the place probably gives you that couple of percent extra, albeit there will be a bit more home fans on Friday.

"The big thing for us is that it should be a really good surface, something we haven't really had at many away grounds this season.

"So if it's a big surface and big pitch it will allow both teams to get the ball down and play their patterns. That's down to us to be better at playing football than them on the night. I'm hoping it's a good surface and it does help us.

"We've had one result and a clean sheet (against Sligo). You get two or three and before you know it you've gone on a run and picked up the points. “That's just the way football works but for us it's a game at a time for now.

"Friday is a big game for us but a chance to after three points on the board and put in a performance. We know it will be a hard game. We know they're good team with good players but we need to stop them playing and find our way of playing.

”It's a new experience for me, obviously my first time playing down there, but I'm really looking forward to it."