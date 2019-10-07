Don't worry Derry, we won't let up - Dundalk gaffer Vinny Perth

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth has reassured Derry fans that his side will be “giving it their all” against City’s Europa League rivals, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic.

The treble chasers face the Dublin duo in two of their remaining three league games but after seeing off Declan Devine’s side on Friday night to drop the Candy Stripes into fourth, Perth vowed Dundalk won’t let their levels fall ahead of the FAI Cup final.

“I said last week that we need to be good to the game and the game will be good back to us,” stated Perth.

“We have been good to the game tonight in the sense of that we haven’t messed about in any shape or form.

“We have to play the two other teams, Bohs and St Pat’s, who are fighting for a European spot along with Derry, so we have to do everything in our power to win those games for the good of the league.

“The league deserves that. Whoever gets that European spot wins it on the pitch because we certainly won’t be rolling over for anybody or letting anyone win.”

Perth, who is one game away from guiding the Lilywhites to the treble in his first year in management, believes the future is bright for Derry City.

“We have had a lot of the ball against Derry this year and probably haven’t been clinical enough at times or haven’t created as much as we would have liked but tonight was a different game for us,” he added.

“Unfortunately it’s difficult to motivate your players but at the same time it’s a game that could have gone either way.

“Derry have always put it up to us. They have a lot of young players coming through and are an exciting side so the future is bright for both teams.”

The victory on Friday night stretched Dundalk’s unbeaten run to 31 games but Perth isn’t concerned about the record, insisting his side should be remembered for the trophies they have in their cabinet.

“Genuinely, we aren’t trying to break records for records sake,” he confirmed. “In 20 years time I won’t care if someone says we won an amount of games, it’ll be about what trophies we have won.

“It’s an opportunity for us to remain unbeaten but we have to protect people ahead of the cup final. We don’t need to push people too much and you’ve seen that with some of the selections tonight. At the same time, we have got players good enough to come in.

“At the same time the goal is to stay unbeaten between now and the end of the season. If we do that, we’ll have won the treble, so that’s really the goal for the group.”