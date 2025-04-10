Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​DROGHEDA United manager Kevin Doherty isn't getting carried away with being top of the table but he's confident Derry City will be among the leading pack when it matters.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Boynesiders complete the first series of fixtures at Brandywell and are one point clear of second placed St Patrick's Athletic.

Doherty's troops continue to carry the momentum from the tail end of last year when they won the FAI Cup and their relegation/promotion play-off with relative ease and have lost just once in the opening eight games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While both teams have undergone transformations since that Aviva Stadium clash last November, Doherty isn't naive enough to think it won't have some bearing on tonight's clash - the first time they've re-engaged in battle since that 2-0 win.

Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty.

"I think they're motoring now to be fair," Doherty said of the Candy Stripes. "It was always going to take a bit of time.

"The thing with Derry this year, it's not as if they've signed players no one has heard of or a case of 'we'll have to have a look at this fella'.

"The players they've signed are such good players with massive experience. Not just experience but experience playing at a high level. And in leagues and countries where you would think will transfer very easily to the League of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought they were really, really good against Cork, particularly in the second half. They obviously played a different shape against Cork which is something we've obviously been looking at and trying to analyse and second guess.

Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty

"I think they'll certainly have, absolutely, one of the stronger teams and squads in the league and I fully expect them to be right up there at the end of the season."

Derry's 2-1 comeback win over Cork City last week made it four unbeaten for Lynch's side and victory tonight would leave them just one point behind the current leaders - not a bad position considering their faltering start to the campaign!

Doherty is excited to see the Brandywell's North Stand but is cautious ahead of the trip to Foyleside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It looks class [North Stand]. It's a really, really tough place to go and always has been whether I was playing or coaching or managing but I'm really looking forward to going up on Friday.

"We've had some good performances this year but I think we're going to have to raise it even higher to try and get a result up there."

"I was amazed at how quickly the work was done and how well it looks. It looked brilliant and all the goals last week were in front of that stand and it looked great to be fair. So hopefully it will be a great atmosphere.

"Our supporters have been travelling in their numbers as well. You see how good our supporters are every week so I'd say it will be a great atmosphere. We know exactly what we're getting. It will be such a tough game and we have to be at our very, very best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Derry have signed so, so well. The new management team are well into the league now and have a serious understanding of it so I think it's going to be a really difficult game but we're really looking forward to it."